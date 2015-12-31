SEATTLE The mother of a Texas teenager, known as the "affluenza" teen for using his family's wealth as a defense for killing four people in a drunk driving incident, was deported from Mexico and arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, local media said.

Tanya Couch, mother of Ethan Couch, 18, was to be handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service who would take her back to Texas. She had been sought for several weeks after she disappeared with her son, who missed a probation appointment from the 2013 incident.

