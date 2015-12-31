Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
SEATTLE The mother of a Texas teenager, known as the "affluenza" teen for using his family's wealth as a defense for killing four people in a drunk driving incident, was deported from Mexico and arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, local media said.
Tanya Couch, mother of Ethan Couch, 18, was to be handed over to the U.S. Marshals Service who would take her back to Texas. She had been sought for several weeks after she disappeared with her son, who missed a probation appointment from the 2013 incident.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.