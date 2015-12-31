Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
MEXICO CITY The mother of wanted Texan teenager Ethan Couch who fled with her son to Mexico, has been deported from the country on a flight to Los Angeles, a Mexican immigration official said on Wednesday.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tonya Couch was arriving in Los Angeles because there were no more flights available to Texas. In Los Angeles, she would be in the hands of the U.S. Marshals service, the official said.
Ethan Couch remains in Mexico, where a legal injunction filed to delay his extradition is still being processed, the official added.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.