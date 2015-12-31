MEXICO CITY The mother of wanted Texan teenager Ethan Couch who fled with her son to Mexico, has been deported from the country on a flight to Los Angeles, a Mexican immigration official said on Wednesday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tonya Couch was arriving in Los Angeles because there were no more flights available to Texas. In Los Angeles, she would be in the hands of the U.S. Marshals service, the official said.

Ethan Couch remains in Mexico, where a legal injunction filed to delay his extradition is still being processed, the official added.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)