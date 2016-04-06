Testimony is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in the resentencing hearing of a former mortician whose conviction for killing a wealthy East Texas widow and hiding her body in a freezer inspired the 2011 movie “Bernie.”

Bernie Tiede, 57, was sentenced to life in prison in 1999 for the murder of 81-year-old Marjorie Nugent. He confessed to fatally shooting her in 1996 and stashing her body in a deep freezer at her home in the East Texas town of Carthage, where it remained for nine months before being discovered by authorities.

In opening statements, prosecutors said the real-life version of events was far different than what happened in the movie, adding Tiede swindled millions from the widow and killed her to cover up his crime, the Dallas Morning News reported.

A Rusk County jury in Henderson is expected to hear testimony not given in the original trial that Tiede suffered from sexual abuse as a child, which caused him to snap and shoot Nugent.

The jury had dismissed a sudden passion argument and sentenced Tiede to life in prison for premeditated murder. An appeals court agreed to consider a new punishment hearing based on the sexual abuse evidence.

Tiede has been free on a $10,000 personal bond for nearly two years and living in Austin on property owned by “Bernie” filmmaker Richard Linklater.

Nugent’s family wants Tiede returned to prison and prosecuted for the theft of about $3.5 million from her, a family spokesman said.

The resentencing hearing was moved from nearby Panola County, where the crime occurred, at the request of prosecutors. They said justice was uncertain there because of the movie’s portrayal of Tiede as a sympathetic character, which likely swayed public sentiment in his favor.

Two attorneys from the Texas attorney general’s office are prosecuting the case because the original prosecutor, Danny Buck Davidson, recused himself.

The film stars Jack Black as Tiede, Shirley MacLaine as Nugent and Matthew McConaughey as Davidson. The dark comedy chronicles the relationship between Nugent and Tiede, who quit his job as an assistant funeral director to become Nugent’s business manager and personal companion.

