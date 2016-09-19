HOUSTON, Sept 19 A woman was found dead on Monday morning in the administration building at Exxon Mobil Corp's Baton Rouge, Louisiana refinery, said the coroner for East Baton Rouge Parish.

"There is no suspicion of foul play," said Dr. William Clark, the parish coroner. "It appears to be due to natural causes."

The woman, who has not been identified pending notification of her family, was not found near any of the production equipment at the refinery, Clark said.

Exxon spokesman Todd Spitler confirmed the body's discovery.

"The cause of death has not been determined, and an investigation is currently being conducted," Spitler said. "Our thoughts are with the individual's family during this difficult time." (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)