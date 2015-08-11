Aug 11 The Texas power grid operator said
electric demand hit another record high on Monday as consumers
cranked up their air conditioners to escape a brutal heat wave.
Demand reached a record 69,783 megawatts on Monday, topping
the previous records of 68,912 MW set on Aug. 6 and 68,459 MW on
Aug. 5, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said
in a statement. ERCOT is the grid operator for most of the
state.
Before the latest heat wave, the grid's previous peak demand
was 68,305 MW set on Aug. 3, 2011. One MW is enough to power
about 200 homes during periods of peak demand.
"Demand is expected to remain high until temperatures begin
to break at the end of the week," said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT
director of System Operations.
Temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, have
topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) since Sunday and were
expected to remain at or around triple digits Fahrenheit through
Saturday, Aug. 15, according to weather forecaster
AccuWeather.com.
"Our focus continues to be on ensuring we maintain overall
reliability and protect the grid, while having sufficient
generation in place to meet demand," he said.
There are more than 73,000 MW of generation in the grid,
according to the ERCOT website. ERCOT said the region's more
than 13,000 MW of wind generation contributed up to 2,400 MW
during Monday's peak.
Some of the biggest power companies in Texas include units
of Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy Inc,
American Electric Power Co Inc, NRG Energy Inc,
Exelon Corp and NextEra Energy Inc.
