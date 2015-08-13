Aug 13 The Texas power grid operator on Thursday asked consumers to reduce electric use during the afternoon hours as power plant outages and heavy air conditioning usage has strained the electric system during a brutal heat wave.

"Although we set new peak demand records without needing to issue a conservation alert during the past week, the high temperatures statewide continue to drive high levels of electricity use," said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT director of System Operations.

Peak demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the power grid in most of the state, hit an all-time high of 69,783 MW on Monday after setting several new records in recent weeks.

Temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas have reached near 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) since Aug. 5 and are expected to remain around that level through Friday, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.com.

"Generation units on the system have been working hard to keep up with recent demands," Woodfin said. "Some of them have experienced outages today, contributing to tighter conditions."

There are more than 73,000 MW of generation in the grid, according to the ERCOT website. ERCOT said its reserves on Thursday dropped below 2,500 MW due to the high demand and plant outages, prompting the grid operator to call on consumers to conserve power.

ERCOT said consumers can help ensure the system is able to continue serving power needs on Thursday by turning up the thermostat on their air conditioners, limit the use of large appliances like dishwashers, washers and dryers, and turn off unnecessary lights.

"Voluntary conservation can help us reduce the potential for additional measures, such as rotating outages, to ensure reliability throughout the ERCOT grid," Woodfin said.

Some of the biggest power companies in Texas include units of Energy Future Holdings, CenterPoint Energy Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, NRG Energy Inc, Exelon Corp and NextEra Energy Inc.