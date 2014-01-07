(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 7 Texas struggled to keep the
heating working on Monday as unusually cold weather combined
with unexpected power plant outages to reduce reserve margins to
critically low levels.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) declared a
Level 2 Energy Emergency and appealed to customers to conserve
power by turning down thermostats, as the amount of spare
generating capacity available to meet demand shrank to less than
2,000 megawatts (MW) (2 percent).
Level 2 is the second-highest emergency rating on the
network. If reserve margins had continued to fall, the grid
operator would have been forced to declare a Level 3 Emergency
and instruct local utilities to commence shedding load, cutting
power to neighbourhoods for 10 to 45 minutes at a time. (link.reuters.com/saz75v)
Demand peaked at just under 55,500 megawatts between 0700
and 0800 Central Standard Time, with less than 57,000 MW of
generation capacity available.
ERCOT responded by bringing on all available generation and
deploying all available demand response programmes, according to
the operator, as well as urging customers not to use washing
machines and electric ovens and importing the maximum amount of
power from neighbouring regions.
But the failure of just one more generating unit would have
pushed ERCOT into Level 3 and triggered the disconnection
process, according to officials.
The grid is already struggling and needs to build in more
flexibility to cope with an expected rise in renewable power
generation, which would otherwise lead to more blackouts in
future.
COLD WEATHER, AGAIN
Consumption was not exceptionally high. In August 2013,
demand in the parts of the state for which ERCOT is responsible
peaked at over 67,500 MW in the summer air-conditioning season.
But more than 10,000 MW of generating capacity was offline
on Monday for seasonal maintenance. Cold weather caused several
more generating units, including two large ones, to fail at the
weekend, cutting available capacity by a further 1,800 MW. In
total, 3,700 MW of capacity was unavailable as a result of
short-term factors.
Unusually cold weather, high heating demand, seasonal
maintenance and unexpected power plant outages all combined to
push the grid close to failure.
ERCOT has experienced similar problems before, as my
colleagues Scott DiSavino and Eileen O'Grady have explained
.
In February 2011, plunging temperatures and strong winds
pushed up demand for heating while also knocking out a string of
generators, forcing the transmission operator to order rolling
blackouts for several hours.
Repeated problems on the Texas grid illustrate some of the
big challenges facing the electricity industry as it struggles
to update aging transmission systems and integrate a bigger
share of renewables such as wind and solar power while keeping
the lights on and bills down.
ERCOT UNDER PRESSURE
This being Texas, ERCOT is relatively isolated from other
U.S. transmission networks, with very limited links to the
Eastern Interconnection, which serves the rest of the eastern
United States.
Isolation means ERCOT is protected from cascading power
failures starting in other areas of the country. But it also
means Texas customers are more vulnerable to problems
originating in their own grid and are less able to rely on power
from other states in an emergency, such as happened on Monday.
Reliability experts have questioned whether ERCOT is
maintaining sufficient reserve capacity. In January 2013, the
North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC), which
helps regulate the electric industry, wrote an unusually blunt
letter to Texas grid officials.
In it, NERC President Gerry Cauley warned: "ERCOT will need
more resources as early as summer 2013 in order to maintain a
sufficient reserve margin.
"Capacity resources in ERCOT have drifted to a level below
the planning reserve margin and are projected to further
diminish through the 10-year period covered in (this)
assessment," Cauley wrote.
"It is clear to me that these levels imply higher
reliability risks," he added, noting "these concerns are not new
as NERC has raised this issue in prior assessments".
NERC cannot order the construction of new generation or
transmission facilities, but it was acutely concerned about the
current and future situation in Texas:
"While some enhancements have already been made ...
solutions have not yet sufficiently materialized to address
NERC's reserve margin concern. Further, it is still unclear to
us how ERCOT intends to mitigate issues that may arise on the
current trajectory and when new resources may be available to
meet growing demand."
FORECASTS GO WRONG
Many of the problems spotlighted by NERC concern the ability
of the network to meet long-term summer demand, when hot weather
leads to peaks in consumption.
But ERCOT and state regulator the Texas Reliability Entity
are struggling with short-term winter capacity planning too.
In NERC's 2013/14 Winter Reliability Assessment, published
as recently as Dec. 9, ERCOT predicted demand would peak this
winter at 47,632 MW, which proved to be almost 8,000 MW short of
demand on Monday.
ERCOT actually cut its forecast compared with previous years
owing to "more mild forecasted weather, resulting from a change
in the representative weather year selected for input into
ERCOT's load forecasting model", according to the reliability
report.
ERCOT anticipated it would have 73,600 MW of capacity
available, implying a reserve margin of over 60 percent, well
above its target reserve margin of 13.75 percent.
"In ERCOT's winter reliability assessment, a combined
extreme weather and forced outage scenario was developed in
which loads increase by 13,776 MW above the forecasted 2013-2014
winter peak, while forced outages increase by 4,326 MW. Under
this scenario, the anticipated reserve margin drops to 16.1
percent (9,592 MW), still above the target reserve margin."
The casual reader would assume there was almost no scenario
in which power supplies could be endangered. The reality proved
otherwise - for the second time in less than five years.
COMMON MODE FAILURES
Near-blackouts in Texas on Monday were not caused by any one
major problem but by a host of much smaller issues interacting
with each other. None was critical in itself, but combined they
pushed the grid close to failure.
Interactions between several small problems to produce a
much bigger one are a common and almost inherent feature in
complex systems such as power networks.
When something goes wrong, everything goes wrong, as Charles
Perrow explained in his landmark book "Normal accidents: living
with high-risk technologies" (1984). Amory and L Hunter Lovins
made similar observations in their book on "Brittle power:
energy strategy for national security" (1982).
In the Texas case, cold weather increased the stress on the
network in two ways simultaneously - boosting demand and causing
power stations to fail.
The unusually frigid temperatures also were so much worse
than forecast that far too much generating capacity was caught
offline for seasonal maintenance, and ERCOT found its reserve
margin was much smaller than anticipated.
One moderate problem (unusually cold weather) caused
multiple failures, which caused the reliability of the system to
deteriorate not just by a small amount but by a lot.
RELIABLE, GREEN, AFFORDABLE
Consumers, regulators and politicians increasingly want the
power supply to be reliable, clean but also comparatively cheap.
Pressure to keep down costs has led to long-term
underinvestment in the transmission network, and in some parts
of the United States in generation.
At the same time, politicians are pushing for a much larger
share of power generation to come from clean renewable sources
such as wind and solar, which do not contribute to greenhouse
emissions but behave much less predictably and have very
different characteristics in terms of maintaining system
generation, frequency and voltage.
On Monday, Texas came close to blackouts, but the lights
ultimately stayed on. Transmission operators skilfully exploited
every source of flexibility in the system to keep customers
connected.
Flexibility is crucial because it helps the grid deal with
unexpected contingencies. Wind and solar are much less flexible
than coal and gas. Incorporating more renewables will,
therefore, make the grid less flexible and more vulnerable
unless specific measures are taken to design in more flexibility
in other ways.
The need to build in more flexibility to deal with emergency
situations explains why policymakers are so keen on smart
metering and demand-response programmes. NERC has studied how
transmission operators in California are dealing with the impact
of integrating more renewables on system reliability.
It is far from clear Texas would have kept the lights on if
it had been more dependent on renewables.
Proponents of renewable energy often imply that it is simply
a matter of closing dirty coal-fired plants and building clean
wind and solar farms. But integrating more renewables onto the
network nationwide while maintaining and improving system
reliability will be expensive and require substantial
enhancements in both technology and operating practices.
