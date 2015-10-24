Oct 24 A Union Pacific freight train derailed in southeast Texas early Saturday morning as flood waters covered the tracks about 55 miles south of Dallas, putting a locomotive and rail cars on their side, according to a company spokesman and TV footage.

The two crew members operating the train swam to safety after the derailment, Jeff DeGraff, a Union Pacific Railroad spokesman, told CNN.

"This train was carrying cement, which is not hazardous material," DeGraff said. "We are keeping an eye out for diesel."

(Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Andrew Heavens)