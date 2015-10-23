(Recasts with rains on Friday, adds details on flights,
statements from political leaders)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 23 Heavy rains pelted Texas
on Friday, flooding Dallas streets and scrambling air transport
as the National Weather Service placed almost all of the state
of 27 million people under a flood watch, warning of torrential
downpours through the weekend.
Rains were expected to intensify over the weekend when
moisture from monster Hurricane Patricia, which is threatening
the Pacific coast of Mexico, meets with the storm system coming
from the west and over Texas, a forecaster with the U.S.
National Weather said.
"We would have rain without it (Hurricane Patricia), but we
are definitely going to have more rain because of it," said Nick
Hampshire, with the U.S. National Weather Service Austin/San
Antonio Forecast Office.
The flood watch stretches from the border with Mexico
through San Antonio and into the Dallas and Houston area, a
region where heavy rains and flooding in May killed more than 20
people and caused massive damage.
The two systems are expected to meet from Saturday morning
and bring rains that last through Sunday, the weather service
said. Rainfall could top 15 inches (38 cm) in some places while
central Texas could see about 10 inches (25 cm), it said.
Houston Mayor Annise Parker warned of possible localized
street flooding in low lying areas and urged people to stay at
home once the rain starts.
"This is a great weekend to have movie night with the kids,"
she told a news conference.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday activated the state
operations center, which is designed to speed help to affected
areas, ahead of the expected deluge.
About 400 flights were canceled at Dallas/Fort Worth
International Airport, one of the country's busiest, as of 2
p.m. CDT, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.
Storms pounded western Texas on Thursday night, causing
floods that lifted mobile homes off their foundations in Rankin,
about 300 miles northwest of Austin, and causing numerous road
accidents in Abilene and Odessa.
Mexico scrambled on Friday to prepare as Hurricane Patricia,
one of the strongest storms ever recorded, bore down on its
Pacific Coast, prompting the evacuation of thousands of tourists
and residents and a mad rush for emergency supplies.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Additional reporting by Anna
Driver in Houston and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing by
Doina Chiacu and David Alexander)