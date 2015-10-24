(Adds Houston mayor comments, quotes)
By Amanda Orr
HOUSTON Oct 24 Heavy rains fueled by the
remnants of Hurricane Patricia inundated many parts of Texas on
Saturday, triggering flash floods, derailing a freight train and
forcing evacuations in at least one county, officials said.
Cities in the state's flood-prone Gulf of Mexico region
including Houston braced for potential floods as rain systems
intensified by Patricia, now a tropical depression after
crashing into Mexico's west coast as a powerful hurricane,
pushed across the state.
Houston, the state's second most populous metropolitan area
with 6.1 million people, was under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
(0300 GMT Sunday).
There were no confirmed deaths. In San Antonio, a woman
reported that her boyfriend was swept into a drainage ditch by
flood waters as he walked his dog early Saturday, and he was
considered missing, officials said.
A flash flood in Navarro County, south of Dallas, was so
forceful it swept a Union Pacific freight train off the
tracks, pushing locomotives and some rail cars on their sides,
according to a company spokesman and TV footage. There were no
reported injuries.
Navarro County, about 50 miles (80 km) south of Dallas, was
one of the hardest-hit areas. The town of Powell received 20
inches (50 cm) of rain in the past 30 hours, according to
meteorologist Brett Rathbun of Accuweather, while county
authorities requested sandbags for an unspecified number of
homes being evacuated due to flooding, according to a statement.
Interstate 45 in Navarro County was shut in some spots due
to rising waters, stranding some drivers.
Taylor Bates, 19, said she had not been home since Friday,
when both of the roads to her residence in an unincorporated
area of the county flooded and partially washed away.
"My mom is stuck at the house and she can't leave, but the
house is OK," she said. "But I can't get home. Both ways to get
to our house are flooded."
Some 75 water rescues from vehicles, homes and businesses
had been carried out in Navarro County since Friday, Sheriff
Elmer Tanner said.
"There have been a lot of evacuations but we don't have
those numbers yet," he said. "We're just trying to keep everyone
safe right now."
The weekend deluge marked the second time in five months
that severe weather hammered parts of Texas. In May, a series of
storms triggered floods and led to 21 deaths, prompting
President Barack Obama to declare parts of the state as disaster
areas.
Saturday's rainfall led to the cancellation of about 100
flights at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, one of the
country's busiest air hubs, according to tracking service
FlightAware.
In the Galveston area, authorities urged a voluntary
evacuation of the elderly and residents with medical issues on
the Bolivar Peninsula near Galveston Bay.
"Emergency responders may be unable to reach them," said
Mark Henry, a judge and emergency management director in
Galveston County.
The conditions could hinder transportation to and from the
peninsula. Power outages are also possible as a result of gale
force winds, authorities said.
National forecasters predicted 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 cm)
of rain will hit the coastal area by Monday morning, combined
with tides up to 5 feet (1.5 meter) and wind gusts up to 35 mph
overnight on Saturday.
Houston Mayor Annise Parker warned residents to stay away
from wet roads after dark and be aware that flooding is likely.
"This is a situation that Houstonians should be familiar
with," Parker said, referring to the city's vulnerability to
flooding.
Even so, some residents eyed the coming storms with some
indifference.
"In Houston it's always like that when it rains - it's going
to flood," said Vittorio Preteroti, owner and chef of the
upscale Perbacco Italian restaurant in downtown Houston, before
the eatery opened for dinner.
Nonetheless, officials reminded residents of deadly flooding
in the past and urged vigilance.
"Unfortunately some people lost their lives in high-water
incidents," said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, whose county
includes Houston. "We're going to get a lot of rain tonight and
it's going to result in some high water situations so for
heaven's sake be careful out there."
Retailers in the area reported that locals made a run on
supplies in anticipation of the floods.
"We've seen a spike in the sales of bottled water, bread,
milk, canned meats, fruit and even items such as charcoal, which
customers use to barbecue if there's a power outage at their
homes," said Kristal Howard, public relations manager for Kroger
Southwest.
