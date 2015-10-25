(Adds details of storm damage)
By Amanda Orr
HOUSTON Oct 24 Heavy rains fueled by the
meeting of two strong storm systems, one the remnants of
Hurricane Patricia, pounded southeastern Texas on Saturday,
triggering flash floods and derailing a freight train as the
heavy weather tracked toward Houston.
Navarro County, about 50 miles (80 km) south of Dallas, was
one of the hardest-hit areas, inundating the tiny town of Powell
with 20 inches (50 cm) of rain over 30 hours, according to
meteorologist Brett Rathbun of Accuweather.
A flash flood was so forceful it swept a Union Pacific
freight train off the tracks, pushing locomotives and
some rail cars on their sides. No injuries were reported.
County authorities requested sandbags for homes being
evacuated due to flooding and Interstate 45 was shut down in
some spots in Navarro County due to rising waters, stranding
drivers.
Taylor Bates, 19, said she had not been home since Friday,
when both of the roads to her home in an unincorporated area of
the county flooded and partially washed away.
"My mom is stuck at the house and she can't leave, but the
house is OK," she said. "But I can't get home. Both ways to get
to our house are flooded."
Some 75 water rescues from vehicles, homes and businesses
had been carried out in Navarro County since Friday, Sheriff
Elmer Tanner said.
There were no confirmed deaths from the deluge, but in San
Antonio, a woman reported that her boyfriend was swept into a
drainage ditch as he walked his dog early Saturday. Officials
said he was considered missing.
But as evening fell and the storm moved eastward, cities in
the state's flood-prone Gulf of Mexico region, including
Houston, braced for potential floods. Rain systems intensified
by Patricia, now a tropical depression after crashing into
Mexico's west coast as a powerful hurricane, were pushing across
the state.
Houston, the state's second-most populous metropolitan area
with 6.1 million people, was under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.
(0300 GMT Sunday).
Saturday's rainfall led to the cancellation of about 100
flights at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, one of the
country's busiest air hubs, according to tracking service
FlightAware.
In the Galveston area, authorities urged a voluntary
evacuation of the elderly and residents with medical issues on
the Bolivar Peninsula near Galveston Bay.
The conditions could hinder transportation to and from the
peninsula. Power outages are also possible as a result of gale
force winds, authorities said.
Forecasters predicted 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 cm) of rain
will hit the coastal area by Monday morning, combined with tides
up to 5 feet (1.5 meter) and wind gusts up to 35 mph overnight
on Saturday.
Houston Mayor Annise Parker warned residents to stay away
from wet roads after dark and be aware that flooding is likely.
Even so, some residents eyed the coming storms with some
indifference.
"In Houston it's always like that when it rains; it's going
to flood," said Vittorio Preteroti, owner and chef of the
upscale Perbacco Italian restaurant in downtown Houston, before
the eatery opened for dinner.
Nonetheless, officials reminded residents of deadly flooding
in the past and urged vigilance.
"Unfortunately some people lost their lives in high-water
incidents," said Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, whose county
includes Houston. "We're going to get a lot of rain tonight and
it's going to result in some high water situations so for
heaven's sake be careful out there."
Retailers in the area reported that locals made a run on
supplies in anticipation of the floods.
"We've seen a spike in the sales of bottled water, bread,
milk, canned meats, fruit and even items such as charcoal, which
customers use to barbecue if there's a power outage at their
homes," said Kristal Howard, public relations manager for Kroger
Southwest.
The weekend deluge marked the second time in five months
that severe weather hammered parts of Texas. In May, a series of
storms triggered floods and led to 21 deaths, prompting
President Barack Obama to declare disaster areas in parts of the
state.
