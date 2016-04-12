Country singer Loretta Lynn moved to rehab center after stroke
Country music star Loretta Lynn has been moved from a hospital to a rehabilitation center as she recovers from a stroke, the singer-songwriter's representatives said Monday.
AUSTIN, Texas Police in west Texas are searching for a woman seen in a surveillance video at a funeral home in Odessa stealing a ring from the body of an 88-year-old in an open casket.
In a video posted on the Facebook page of the Odessa Police Department on Monday, the suspect is seen standing alone in front of the body of an elderly woman for about a minute on Friday and apparently twisting the woman's finger to remove a ring. here
Police said after stealing the ring, the suspect fled in a car.
The daughter of the woman, whose funeral was scheduled for Monday, told the Odessa American newspaper the family did not know the suspect.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Dan Grebler)
CAIRO Motorcyclists in Cairo have taken to hanging out at a cafe where they can drive their bikes through the front door and get a bit of the love they feel is lacking on the streets of their city.