AUSTIN, Texas Police in west Texas are searching for a woman seen in a surveillance video at a funeral home in Odessa stealing a ring from the body of an 88-year-old in an open casket.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the Odessa Police Department on Monday, the suspect is seen standing alone in front of the body of an elderly woman for about a minute on Friday and apparently twisting the woman's finger to remove a ring. here

Police said after stealing the ring, the suspect fled in a car.

The daughter of the woman, whose funeral was scheduled for Monday, told the Odessa American newspaper the family did not know the suspect.

