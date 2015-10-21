BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 Texas Instruments Inc reported quarterly profit and revenue that beat market expectations, helped by higher sales of its analog and embedded chip products.
Texas Instruments said net income fell to $798 million, or 76 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $826 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue however fell 2 percent to $3.43 billion, due to weak overall demand.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $3.28 billion and profit of 67 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* At its shareholder meeting, shareholders voted 97.93% in favour of approving the spin-out of Mason Resources Corp