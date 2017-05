April 22 Texas Instruments Inc reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by increased demand for its analog and power management chips.

Net income attributable to Texas Instruments rose to $656 million, or 61 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $487 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.15 billion from $2.98 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)