April 25 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported a 13.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by demand from its automotive and industrial customers.

The company's revenue rose to $3.40 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $3.01 billion a year earlier.

Net income increased to $997 million, or 97 cents per share, from $711 million, or 69 cents per share. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)