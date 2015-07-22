July 22 Texas Instruments Inc reported a 1.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak demand for its chips for communications equipment.

The company's revenue fell to $3.23 billion in the second quarter, from $3.29 billion a year earlier.

Texas Instruments said net income rose to $696 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $683 million, or 62 cents per share, last year. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)