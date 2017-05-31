May 31 Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into
law on Wednesday a bill aimed at addressing public pension
problems in the state's two biggest cities, Dallas and Houston.
The new law will increase retirement ages, hike worker and
city contributions, limit cost-of-living (COLA) increases for
retirees, and restructure governance.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Abbott wrote that he was "proud of
the Texas legislature leading on pension reform that ensures
fiscal soundness."
The Dallas police and fire pension system was projected to
become insolvent within 10 years if the city or the state did
not act.
The new law cuts the Dallas system's nearly $3.7 billion
unfunded liability to $2.18 billion and boosts the funded ratio
to nearly 50 percent from the current 36.8 percent, according to
a bill analysis.
The Houston bill would help reduce the $8.1 billion unfunded
liability in the city's municipal, police, and firefighter funds
by reducing benefits. The law also lowers the fund's assumed
rate of investment return from as high as 8.5 percent, one of
the most ambitious rates in the country, to 7.25 percent, closer
to nation's average.
The city of Houston estimated that without any type of
reform, the city would contribute $3.7 billion to the pension
systems over five years. With reforms, the city will contribute
$2.0 billion. The city estimates a savings of $1.4 billion, and
an estimated debt service cost of $0.2 billion.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut in San Francisco; additional
reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago)