HOUSTON Dec 11 A Texas judge has ordered
TransCanada Corp to temporarily halt work on a pipeline
planned to carry heavy crude oil from Oklahoma to Texas
refineries on the property of a local landowner who has sued the
pipeline operator for fraud.
Texas County Court at Law Judge Jack Sinz in Nacogdoches
County on Friday signed a temporary restraining order to stop
TransCanada from building a pipeline across the property of
Michael Bishop in east Texas about 150 miles (241 km) northeast
of Houston. Sinz said there was "sufficient cause" to halt work
until a planned Dec. 19 hearing.
According to Bishop, a 64-year-old ex-Marine and medical
student, the material to be carried on the pipeline is not crude
oil but diluted bitumen that does not meet the conditions of
TransCanada's permits.
The judge's action is the latest of several landowner
disputes that could prove troublesome for TransCanada. In
February, another Texas judge temporarily halted pipeline work
in northeast Texas due to archaeological concerns.
Bishop, who is representing himself in the case, is also
challenging whether TransCanada, Canada's largest pipeline
company, can use eminent domain to condemn private land for
pipeline construction.
"I will continue every effort to repel this foreign invasion
and hopefully restore all of the property stolen by TransCanada
via fraudulent means, to the rightful owners," Bishop said in a
statement.
TransCanada said it has begun construction on Bishop's
property, and that he signed an easement allowing TransCanada
access to the property three weeks ago.
"Mr. Bishop's request does not impact overall construction,
and we are on track to bring this pipeline into operation in
late 2013," the company said in a statement.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in July gave a permit to
the $2.3 billion Gulf Coast Project, which will carry 700,000
barrels of crude per day from the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub
to Houston.
The pipeline is the southern leg of the Alberta-to-Houston
Keystone XL project, which TransCanada split in two after U.S.
President Barack Obama refused to approve the project last year
because of environmental concerns.
The company expects a U.S. decision on whether the remaining
portion of the line can be built to come early next year.