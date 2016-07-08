DALLAS Three Dallas police officers were killed by snipers on Thursday as protests were being held in the downtown area over the fatal police shootings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana this week, the police chief said.

Dallas Police Chief David Brown said in a statement two snipers shot 10 officers, three of whom were killed. Two officers were in surgery, one in critical condition. No suspects in custody.

"An intensive search for suspects is currently underway," Brown said.

Officials also said four Dallas transit officers were shot but their condition was unknown.

