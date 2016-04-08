A military police officer and working dog are seen inside Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Abate

SAN ANTONIO Two airmen were killed in a "a workplace violence incident" on Friday at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, military officials said, with media outlets reporting that an airman shot his commanding officer and then himself.

Two weapons identified as Glocks were found at the scene, Brigadier General Robert LaBrutta, Commander, Joint Base San Antonio, told a news conference. LaBrutta said the two men were the only casualties and he declined to provide further details such as a possible motive.

"This was a workplace violence incident and not the result of a terrorist attack," the U.S. Air Force Joint Base San Antonio said in a statement.

The Air Force Times, citing internal Pentagon communications, reported the commanding officer of a training squadron at the base was shot by an airman who then apparently killed himself in a classroom building.

A Pentagon official, speaking on condition on anonymity, told CNN that the airman shot his commander.

Military officials would not confirm the reports. The Bexar County Sheriff's office described the deaths as a likely murder-suicide.

LaBrutta said individuals are not allowed to carry weapons on base unless they are in security forces or the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations.

"This morning we received one of those calls you never want to receive," LaBrutta told reporters.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that are going to be affected by this tragedy," he said.

LaBrutta said that after an initial report of a shooter, security officers rushed to the scene within three minutes. Both men were found in an office. The shootings occurred at the Medina annex, where operations such as military dog training take place.

(Additional reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Grant McCool)