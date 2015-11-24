HOUSTON The mother of a 19-month-old Texas girl who burned to death in an apartment oven earlier this month and the woman's boyfriend have been arrested and charged with child endangerment, Houston police said on Tuesday.

Raqual Thompson, 25, and Cornell Malone, 21, were each charged with four counts of child endangerment in connection with the death of J'zyra Thompson, police said. A lawyer was not listed for the two on online arrest reports.

The couple is suspected of leaving the deceased toddler alone in a Houston apartment last week with one 5-year-old and two 3-year-old siblings, police said.

The 3-year-olds told investigators they put their sister in the oven and made it "hot," local broadcaster KTRK reported, citing records it obtained from Child Protective Services. Agency officials were not immediately available for comment.

