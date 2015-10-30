(Recasts with two people killed)
By Jon Herskovitz
AUSTIN, Texas Oct 30 At least two people were
killed when a storm with high winds and heavy rains pelted
central Texas on Friday, flooding highways, causing evacuations
after rivers overflowed and spawning tornadoes that ripped
through buildings outside San Antonio.
The body of one man swept away by raging waters when his
vehicle was caught southeast of Austin has been recovered, a
Travis County emergency official said, adding one elderly woman
was still missing.
Near San Antonio, U.S. Army officials said the body of an
individual, who was washed downstream when a vehicle was picked
up by fast moving flood waters, was found on Friday afternoon on
Camp Bullis. The names of both victims have not been released.
There were more than 40 high-water rescues in the area with
about 13 inches (33 cm) of rain falling within a few hours in
parts of the region south of the state capital of Austin,
officials said.
Some area rivers hit record flood peaks, the U.S. Geological
Survey said, adding the levels began to drop from Friday
afternoon.
More than 200 low-water crossings were closed due to the
storm, which hit in the same area where flooding in late May
caused more than 20 deaths.
The Austin Fire Department responded to about 500 calls for
help while some residents in the nearby city of San Marcos were
told to boil water for safety.
Hays County issued evacuation orders and set up shelters for
hundreds along the Blanco and San Marcos rivers, two waterways
hard hit by the May floods.
In Floresville, about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of San
Antonio, a high school wall was ripped apart by high winds that
also tossed a recreational vehicle trailer onto the roof of a
hotel, TV video from the area showed.
"I am seeing the tires from the trailer on the roof of the
Holiday Inn Express," Floresville resident Donna Rudolph-Miller
told reporters.
In Seguin, east of San Antonio, about 20 structures were
damaged and five homes destroyed, city officials said.
The storm caused operations to halt for several hours at
Austin's main airport. The ground floor of the Austin Air
Traffic Control Tower and Terminal Radar Approach Control
facility was flooded by approximately six inches (15 cm) of
water during the storm, airport officials said.
