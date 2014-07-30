July 29 The University of Texas said Tuesday its
Board of Regents picked U.S. Admiral William McRaven as sole
finalist for the position of chancellor, passing up Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher who was also
reported to have been a candidate.
The university made the announcement on its official Twitter
feed after its Board of Regents met in Austin.
McRaven, a UT graduate, planned the special operations raid
that led to the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011. He is retiring
from his military post this summer and would succeed current UT
Chancellor Francisco Cigarroa who announced his retirement
earlier this year.
Fisher, who is 65 and faces mandatory retirement by next
spring, is in Washington deliberating the course of future U.S.
monetary policy with fellow Fed officials in a meeting set to
wrap up on Wednesday.
"I wish him fair winds and a following sea," Fisher said in
a statement distributed just minutes after the announcement. He
has made no public comment on his plans after the Fed.
Fisher's predecessor at the Dallas Fed, Robert McTeer, left
the bank in 2004 to be chancellor of the Texas A&M University
system.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir in San Francisco; Editing by Richard
Chang)