Sept 18 Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. on Tuesday sold $100 million of subordinated notes, said market sources. Deutsche Bank, US Bancorp, and Macquarie Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC. AMT $100 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 09/21/2042 TYPE SUB NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/21/2012 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 09/21/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A CALLABLE 09/21/2017