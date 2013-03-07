US STOCKS-Wall St rises as data signals economy accelerating
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
March 7 Texas Instruments Inc : * Says stronger demand discussed in January has continued as seen in orders an
revenue * Says now building backlog, seeing most strength in industrial business * Says still seeing weakneess in notebook computers, communications
infrastructure * Says "clearly expecting growth in the second quarter ahead" * Says book-to-bill ratio currently above one as backlog is growing for the
first time in several quarters * Says customers are still lean on inventory, implying that improving sales are
due to better end-user demand, rather than inventory build
