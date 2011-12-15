Dec 15 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc
said it would transfer its stock exchange listing to
Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, effective Jan. 1, 2012.
The company's shares, which will continue to trade under the
symbol "TXN," will begin trading on Nasdaq on Jan. 3, Texas
Instruments said in a statement.
Last week, the No. 3 chipmaker lowered its fourth-quarter
outlook and warned of reduced demand as customers cut
inventories.
Weak economies in the United States and Europe have sapped
demand for microchips and investors have been looking for signs
of when the industry will bottom out and begin to improve.
Sales of the company's chips used in personal computers are
also down, hurt partly by a shortage of hard-drives caused by
recent flooding in Thailand.
Shares of Texas Instruments closed at $28.04 on Wednesday.