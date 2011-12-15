Dec 15 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc said it would transfer its stock exchange listing to Nasdaq from the New York Stock Exchange, effective Jan. 1, 2012.

The company's shares, which will continue to trade under the symbol "TXN," will begin trading on Nasdaq on Jan. 3, Texas Instruments said in a statement.

Last week, the No. 3 chipmaker lowered its fourth-quarter outlook and warned of reduced demand as customers cut inventories.

Weak economies in the United States and Europe have sapped demand for microchips and investors have been looking for signs of when the industry will bottom out and begin to improve.

Sales of the company's chips used in personal computers are also down, hurt partly by a shortage of hard-drives caused by recent flooding in Thailand.

Shares of Texas Instruments closed at $28.04 on Wednesday.