NEW YORK May 3 The chief executive of Texas
Instruments told investors that the company's wireless
application chip business would be increasingly important for
the chip maker, which is currently shuttering another wireless
chip business.
TI shares were down 2 percent after the CEO's comments. Some
analysts are worried about a remaining TI wireless business --
its OMAP application chips -- because it is cost intensive and
faces increasingly stiff competition.
But CEO Richard Templeton suggested that he is nowhere near
ready to give up on the business, and talked about trends that
could lead to strong growth prospects for OMAP.
"I think it is a highly intriguing opportunity in terms of
where we are and what our opportunity is," Templeton said during
a webcast of the company's investor meeting.
He explained that TI had given up on the company's mobile
baseband chips -- the chip that connects cellphones to the
wireless network -- because it did not make sense for TI to
compete in that market.
TI looks critically at each of its business units in this
way, according to Templeton: "If they don't make sense over the
long term we'll do something different."
But he added that TI doesn't "have a public or private time
frame for what we're going to do with OMAP."
TI shares closed down 70 cents or 2.2 percent at $31.39 on
Nasdaq after the presentation.