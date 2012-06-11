* Sees Q2 EPS $0.32-$0.36 vs previous $0.30-$0.38
* Sees Q2 rev $3.28-$3.42 bln vs previous $3.22-$3.48 bln
* Shares up 1 pct in after-hours trade
* Analysts cite relief that outlook maintained
June 11 Texas Instruments Inc on Monday
narrowed its forecasts for second-quarter earnings and revenue,
but kept the midpoints of its target ranges intact as demand for
its chips held up, despite global economic uncertainties.
The maker of chips for a wide variety of products, including
cellphones and industrial equipment, forecast revenue in a range
of $3.28 billion to $3.42 billion. It previously estimated
revenue of $3.22 billion to $3.48 billion.
It now expects earnings per share in a range of 32 cents to
36 cents. Its previous target was 30 cents to 38 cents.
TI had said in April that it expected second quarter revenue
growth due to a broad-based improvement in demand after several
quarters when its clients had cut inventories.
"To date this quarter is tracking generally consistent to
April when we gave our guidance," Ron Slaymaker, TI's head of
investor relations told analysts on a conference call.
Some investors were relieved that TI managed to maintain
its outlook despite concerns about disappointing economic
indicators and weak information technology spending.
"People worried that maybe they could reduce their guidance
because of the global macro environment and slow (personal
computer) sales," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson.
Another analyst, Ed Snyder of Charter Equity Research, said
that "meeting what you said you'd do in these tumultuous times
is probably pretty good."
Slaymaker said that growth in the quarter was led by the
United States followed by Asia and Europe and that Japan was the
only country where it had seen a decline so far.
The executive said that while business was improving in the
industrial market, "visibility there continues to remain low."
He pointed to "notable strength" in communications
infrastructure.
TI shares initially rose as much as 1.4 percent to $28.04 in
after-hours trade after closing down 3 percent at $27.65 on
Nasdaq. The stock fell to $27.94 after executive comments but
was still 1 percent above the Nasdaq close.