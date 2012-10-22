(Corrects to reflect that profit rose rather than fell in
paragraph two)
NEW YORK Oct 22 Texas Instruments Inc
posted a decline in quarterly revenue as demand for its chips
slipped on economic concerns and it forecast more weakness this
quarter.
The maker of chips used in products ranging from consumer
electronics to industrial equipment posted a profit of $784
million, or 67 cents per share, up from $601 million, or 51
cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue declined to $3.39 billion from $3.47 billion in the
year-ago quarter.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)