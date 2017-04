SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Texas Instruments Inc posted third-quarter net income of $629 million, or 56 cents a share, compared to $784 million, or 67 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter as it winds down its wireless business and focuses more on analog chips.

TI said on Monday third-quarter revenue was $3.244 billion, compared to $3.390 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average had expected $3.226 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.