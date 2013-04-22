By Noel Randewich and Sinead Carew
April 22 Texas Instruments Inc posted
first-quarter results slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations
and it forecast growth for the current quarter on improving
demand for its chips.
Following weak demand last year due to concerns about the
global economy, orders for Texas Instruments' chips have picked
up, although manufacturing customers remain cautious, Chief
Financial Officer Kevin March told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
Texas Instruments' book to bill ratio rose to 1.03 in the
first quarter from 0.91 in the December quarter, he said, as the
company built a backlog of orders.
"People generally remain quite careful with how much
inventory they choose to carry as they kind of wait to read the
tea leaves to see what the economy is really going to do,"
March said. He pointed to industrial and automotive as markets
with solid demand.
As Texas Instruments winds down its low-margin wireless
business, its analog and embedded chips contributed 77 percent
of revenue in the March quarter, up five percentage points from
the year-ago quarter.
In the June quarter, revenue from the legacy wireless
business will decline about $60 million from the March quarter,
Texas Instruments said.
TI, which sells chips for everything from personal computers
to industrial equipment, reported net income of $362 million, or
32 cents a share compared with $265 million or 22 cents per
diluted share in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts had expected earnings of 30 cents per share
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"I don't think things are falling off a cliff. People are
cautious. If you can get any part in six weeks why would you
build inventory," said Sanford Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon.
TI's revenue fell to $2.885 billion from $3.12 billion in
the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average expected first-quarter
revenue of $2.852 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It forecast second-quarter revenue between $2.93 billion and
$3.17 billion. The midpoint of the range is $3.05 billion,
slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations for $3.04 billion
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It forecast second-quarter earnings per share of 37 cents to
45 cents.
TI shares fell 0.43 percent to $34.66 in late trade after
closing up 1.6 percent at $34.81 in the regular Nasdaq session
on Monday.