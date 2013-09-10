BRIEF-Tech Data Corp Says Steve Raymund to retire from board
* Tech Data Corp - Steve Raymund to retire from board of directors; Bob Dutkowsky to be named chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 9 No. 3 U.S. chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc narrowed its third-quarter forecast.
The company now estimates earnings of 51 to 55 cents per share on revenue of $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
It had previously estimated earnings per share of 49 to 57 cents on revenue of $3.09 billion to $3.35 billion.
* ConocoPhillips announces sale of Foster Creek Christina Lake partnership interest and Western Canada deep basin gas assets to Cenovus for $13.3 billion; significant transaction accelerates value proposition
* Cenovus announces $3.0 billion bought-deal offering of common shares