April 23 Texas Instruments Inc reported
a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to improved demand for
its chips used in cars, appliances, computers and industrial
products and strong growth in its analog chips business.
The company's net income rose to $487 million, or 44 cents
per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $362 million, or
32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.98 billion from $2.89 billion a year
earlier.
The company is considered a barometer of the chip industry
because it makes components for a variety of markets.
