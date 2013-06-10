BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp on the tsx
SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Chipmaker Texas Instruments said on Monday it narrowed its expected range for current-quarter revenue to between $2.99 billion and $3.11 billion, compared to previous expectations of between $2.93 billion and $3.17 billion.
The company also said earnings per share in the second quarter would be between 39 cents and 43 cents, compared to a previously forecast range between 37 cents and 45 cents.
Analysts had expected second-quarter revenue of $3.055 billion and EPS of 42 cents.
* Aarnet,Google, Indosat Ooredoo, Singtel, Subpartners, Telstra entered agreement to build new international subsea cable system
SAN FRANCISCO, April 5 Taser International Inc , maker of the eponymous device used by police to stun and incapacitate a person temporarily, is changing its name to Axon as it pushes further into the software business.