SAN FRANCISCO, June 10 Chipmaker Texas Instruments said on Monday it narrowed its expected range for current-quarter revenue to between $2.99 billion and $3.11 billion, compared to previous expectations of between $2.93 billion and $3.17 billion.

The company also said earnings per share in the second quarter would be between 39 cents and 43 cents, compared to a previously forecast range between 37 cents and 45 cents.

Analysts had expected second-quarter revenue of $3.055 billion and EPS of 42 cents.