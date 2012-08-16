Aug 16 International Business Machines Corp
has agreed to buy privately held Texas Memory Systems, a
high-end enterprise storage technology provider, to expand its
own storage offerings, IBM said on Thursday.
Armonk, New York-based IBM did not disclose the terms of the
deal with Texas Memory, which employs about 100 people. The deal
is expected to close later this year, IBM said.
Texas Memory told Reuters in December that it was looking to
be bought by a bigger company so it could take advantage of a
bigger sales force to sell its products to corporate customers.