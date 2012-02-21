* Q4 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.16

* Q4 revenue up 13 pct at $276.6 mln

* Sees FY12 EPS rising 5 pct

* Raises qtrly dividend by 12.5 pct

* Shares up 7 pct after market

Feb 21 Texas Roadhouse Inc's quarterly profit beat market expectations, helped by higher traffic at its restaurants, and the casual dining chain forecast earnings growth of about 5 percent in 2012.

Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company, which have risen about 12 percent in the last three months, were up 7 percent at $17.50 after the bell. They closed at $16.30 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Last month, peer Ruby Tuesday Inc cut its earnings outlook for the year as it expects weak same-restaurant sales and higher advertising costs to dent profits.

Texas Roadhouse saw comparable restaurant sales increase about 6.7 percent in the first seven weeks of this year.

The company expects cost pressures to continue in 2012.

"We feel particularly good about our sales growth outlook for the year. However, we do expect the cost side of our business to be challenging," Chief Executive Kent Taylor said on a conference call with analysts.

The company has been seeing higher costs eat into its margins for over a year and has been increasing prices on its menu to offset higher costs of products such as beef, dairy and fuel.

Texas Roadhouse said it increased prices on its menu by 2.2 percent last month.

"In spite of these recent pricing actions we do not expect (it) to completely offset the effect of 8 percent food cost inflation," Taylor added.

Fourth-quarter net income was $12.3 million, or 17 cents a share. Revenue rose 13 percent to $276.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 16 cents a share on revenue of $271.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which specializes in steaks and promotes a western theme at its chains, said comparable restaurant sales rose 5.6 percent.