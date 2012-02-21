* Q4 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.16
* Q4 revenue up 13 pct at $276.6 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS rising 5 pct
* Raises qtrly dividend by 12.5 pct
* Shares up 7 pct after market
Feb 21 Texas Roadhouse Inc's
quarterly profit beat market expectations, helped by higher
traffic at its restaurants, and the casual dining chain forecast
earnings growth of about 5 percent in 2012.
Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company, which have
risen about 12 percent in the last three months, were up 7
percent at $17.50 after the bell. They closed at $16.30 on
Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
Last month, peer Ruby Tuesday Inc cut its earnings
outlook for the year as it expects weak same-restaurant sales
and higher advertising costs to dent profits.
Texas Roadhouse saw comparable restaurant sales increase
about 6.7 percent in the first seven weeks of this year.
The company expects cost pressures to continue in 2012.
"We feel particularly good about our sales growth outlook
for the year. However, we do expect the cost side of our
business to be challenging," Chief Executive Kent Taylor said on
a conference call with analysts.
The company has been seeing higher costs eat into its
margins for over a year and has been increasing prices on its
menu to offset higher costs of products such as beef, dairy and
fuel.
Texas Roadhouse said it increased prices on its menu by 2.2
percent last month.
"In spite of these recent pricing actions we do not expect
(it) to completely offset the effect of 8 percent food cost
inflation," Taylor added.
Fourth-quarter net income was $12.3 million, or 17 cents a
share. Revenue rose 13 percent to $276.6 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 16 cents a share on
revenue of $271.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which specializes in steaks and promotes a
western theme at its chains, said comparable restaurant sales
rose 5.6 percent.