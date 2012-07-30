* Q2 EPS $0.28 vs est $0.24
* Q2 rev rises 15 pct to $320.3 mln vs est $320.5 mln
* Sees FY12 EPS $0.94-$0.96 vs est $0.97
* Shares rise 3 pct after the bell
July 30 Texas Roadhouse Inc's quarterly
profit beat market expectations, helped by increased sales at
its restaurants, sending its shares up 3 percent after the bell
on Monday.
The casual dining chain also raised its per-share earnings
forecast for the year to between 94 and 96 cents from the 91 to
93 cents forecast earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a
profit of 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company, which specializes in steaks and promotes a
western theme at its chains, posted a second-quarter profit of
$20.3 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $16.1
million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $320.3 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 24 cents per share on
revenue of $320.5 million.
Comparable restaurant sales rose 4.5 percent at company
restaurants and 4.8 percent at franchise restaurants.
Shares of the Louisville, Kentucky-based company were up at
$18.50 after the bell. They had closed at $17.95 on Monday on
the Nasdaq.