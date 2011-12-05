(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its long-term sovereign ratings on 15 members of the European Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) on CreditWatch with negative implications. We now think that there is at least a one-in-two chance that we will lower each of the ratings that we have placed on CreditWatch.

We have also maintained the CreditWatch negative status of our long-term rating on Cyprus and placed its short-term ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CC/Negative/C ratings on Greece have not been placed on CreditWatch.

WHAT PROMPTED THE CREDITWATCH PLACEMENTS?

In our view, systemic stress in the eurozone has risen in recent weeks and reached such a level that a review of all eurozone sovereign ratings is warranted.

We believe that this systemic stress emanates from five interrelated factors. We also believe that these factors influence the creditworthiness, in varying degrees, of all the members of the eurozone.

-- Banks operating in the eurozone have tightened credit conditions markedly. They have done so in response to: (i) higher prospective capital requirements from the European Banking Association or from Basel III; (ii) worsening asset quality both in their loan books and their government bond portfolios; and (iii) a spike in their marginal funding costs.

-- Banks and portfolio investors alike have also started to require significantly higher risk premiums for an increasing number of eurozone sovereign issuers, including 'AAA'-rated sovereigns. In addition to country-specific factors (such as high borrowing requirements in the first quarter of next year), we believe that these higher premiums reflect: (i) prospective changes in the composition of these governments' creditor classes (with official creditors, enjoying presumed preferred creditor status, having a greater share of outstanding debt); (ii) changes in the regulation of credit default swaps and their perceived utility as hedge vehicles; and (iii) the lower capacity of some government bond market makers to carry inventory.

-- The open and prolonged dispute among European policy makers over the proper approach to provide official assistance on behalf of the EU and the funding amounts necessary to reverse declining investor sentiment, which we believe is in turn negatively affected by what many investors consider to have been reactive and insufficient policy responses to date.

-- High levels of government and household indebtedness. The government indebtedness has led most eurozone governments to undertake fiscal consolidation programs to stabilize their debt to GDP ratios and thus to restore fiscal room to manoeuvre. High household indebtedness coupled with rising economic uncertainty has increased precautionary household savings in an attempt to reduce leverage in an uncertain economic climate, thereby reducing consumer spending.

-- Weakening growth prospects for 2012. In our view, signs of what we see as Europe's approaching recession were foreshadowed in the so-called periphery and the economic strain is now increasingly being felt in the eurozone's core of France and Germany. The composite purchasing managers index PMI.L for France and Germany dipped below the 50-point mark in October--typically a signal of recession--continuing the downtrend it started in September. Also, in October Italy's composite PMI recorded its sharpest monthly decline since 2009. In revising our forecasts for 2012, we have once again lowered our 2012 real GDP growth forecasts. We now expect a mild recession in the first half of 2012 in the eurozone, ahead of a modest pick up in the second half of the year. We anticipate eurozone real GDP growth to average 0.4% next year. (see "European Economic Outlook: Back In Recession", published December 1, 2011) We believe that the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook is partly reflecting the declining confidence of economic agents in European policymakers' ability to arrest the current financial crisis. We assign a 40% probability of an outright recession with negative GDP growth in the eurozone for 2012 (see "The Specter Of A Double Dip In Europe Looms Larger", published on October 4, 2011).

WHY ARE YOU TAKING THESE ACTIONS NOW BEFORE A MAJOR SUMMIT?

We are of the view that the upcoming European summit on December 8 and 9 provides an opportunity for policymakers to break the pattern of what we consider to have been defensive and piecemeal measures to date, overcome individual national interests and preferences, and advance a credible response to the crisis that would go far towards restoring investor confidence. We believe that the risks of a deepening and broadening of the crisis have risen markedly and the repercussions of this development will in our view be felt across the monetary union, considering the interconnectedness of the EMU economies and financial markets. If the response of policymakers is not viewed by investors as robust, we believe market confidence could take another, possibly steep, drop downwards, meaning higher refinancing costs for banks and governments, further deceleration of credit and demand, and an even greater required fiscal consolidation effort to arrest deteriorating credit dynamics. Our CreditWatch actions signal our view of the risks to eurozone sovereign creditworthiness should the summit not generate an effective and credible response.

The confluence of negative developments described above has in our view significantly raised the stakes for the upcoming summit. We believe that the failure to present a strategy that would in scope and content address investors' concerns could weigh more heavily on financing conditions than what we observed in the aftermath of previous summits and significantly exacerbate recession risks.

WHAT SORT OF RESPONSE BY POLICYMAKERS DO YOU THINK MIGHT ADDRESS THESE

CONCERNS?

When making his inaugural address before the European Parliament on December 1, 2011, ECB president Mario Draghi spoke of a "new fiscal compact". The details of this fiscal compact are for government officials to determine, but to be considered credible, it would likely need to imply, for example, a greater pooling of fiscal resources and obligations as well as enhanced mutual budgetary oversight. We believe that without such an agreement, the relatively high perceived credit risks associated with specific sovereigns might restrict the willingness of the ECB to step up its interventions under its Securities Markets Programme for the implicit purpose of staunching further declines in government bond prices. We observe that previous summits' initiatives to counter the adverse market conditions through enhanced mechanisms surrounding the European Financial Stability Facility have by themselves not had the desired impact.

It is our view that national governments would need to continue to pursue reforms in order to bring production and consumption more into balance in their respective economies. For debtor nations, this will likely entail not only greater public sector savings but also measures that boost exports and increase the flexibility of labour, product, and service markets. As the European economy slows, we believe that a reform process based on a pillar of fiscal austerity alone risks becoming self-defeating, as domestic demand shrinks in line with citizens' concerns about job security and disposable incomes, eroding the revenue side of national budgets. We believe that a strong and credible commitment to a balanced reform agenda by governments whose bonds have come under particular pressure will furthermore likely be an additional prerequisite for the ECB to engage in a more aggressive intervention policy. In principle, the fact that new governments have taken office (or are about to) in Italy, Greece, Spain, and Belgium could bode well for accelerated policy implementation. Nevertheless, we anticipate that the ECB will remain wary of moral hazard, especially following the perceived hesitance in the implementation of measures in Italy following the ECB's expansion of bond-buying to include Italian bonds in August 2011. This might make a significant front-loading of reform legislation in debtor countries another precondition for the ECB to deploy more of its monetary flexibility, complementing the governments' eurozone-wide policy response. For creditor nations, the rebalancing could, for example, entail not only greater EU fiscal transfers but also measures to raise productivity in the non-tradable sector, which could create demand without exacerbating external imbalances (see "Who Will Solve the Debt Crisis", November 10, 2011).