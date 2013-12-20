(New throughout, updates share price, adds background, analyst
Dec 20 Textron Inc, maker of Cessna
planes, has agreed to buy aircraft maker Beechcraft for $1.4
billion, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed
sources.
Textron's shares closed nearly 15 percent higher on the
news, ending the day $4.72 higher at $37.29.
Beechcraft emerged from bankruptcy protection in February
and hired Credit Suisse to seek buyers for its jet plane
business, which has been losing money, according to sources
familiar with the effort.
Officials at both Textron and Beechcraft declined to
comment.
The two companies have been in discussions for some time but
initially had differences about the price and scope of the deal,
the sources said.
One source familiar with the M&A market said a
Textron-Beechcraft deal was one of many that could be announced
in coming weeks. It would be the larger deal after a U.S. budget
agreement that experts say could set off the most robust series
of mergers and acquisitions in the aerospace and defense sector
in years.
"The budget deal has really lit the fuse for a spate of
deals that could be announced between now and Jan. 15," said the
source, who was not authorized to speak publicly. The deals
could range in size, and could even involve a much larger deal
at the prime contractor level, said the source.
Rob Stallard, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said Textron
had paid down its debt in recent year and had the capacity to
carry out a deal of this size. He said the remaining Beechcraft
business should complement that of Cessna.
The increase in Textron's share price showed "investors are
indicating that they view this as a 'good deal,'" Stallard wrote
in a note to investors.
Textron spokesman David Sylvestre said Textron CEO Scott
Donnelly had told analysts on the past two earnings calls that
Textron was interested in Beechcraft and was continuing to
monitor the situation.
He declined to comment further, noting that it was Textron's
policy not to comment on speculative market rumors.
