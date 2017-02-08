WASHINGTON Feb 8 Bell Helicopter Textron Inc has won a $423.4 million contract for the manufacture of 25 AH-1Z Viper helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps, the Defense Department said on Wednesday.

Work by the Textron Inc unit will be done in Fort Worth and Amarillo and is expected to be completed in February 2020.

