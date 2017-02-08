UPDATE 1-Cyclone aims for Bangladesh as flood toll rises to 164 in Sri Lanka
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
WASHINGTON Feb 8 Bell Helicopter Textron Inc has won a $423.4 million contract for the manufacture of 25 AH-1Z Viper helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps, the Defense Department said on Wednesday.
Work by the Textron Inc unit will be done in Fort Worth and Amarillo and is expected to be completed in February 2020.
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
SHANGHAI, May 29 China, battling increased threats from cyber-terrorism and hacking, will adopt from Thursday a controversial law that mandates strict data surveillance and storage for firms working in the country, the official Xinhua news agency said.