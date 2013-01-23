Jan 23 Diversified U.S. manufacturer Textron Inc posted quarterly earnings that topped analysts' forecasts and set a 2013 profit target that at its midpoint would represent growth of about 12 percent.

The world's largest maker of corporate aircraft said on Wednesday that it had earned $148 million, or 51 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of $19 million, or 7 cents per share.

Factoring out one-time items, the profit came to 56 cents per share, beating the analysts' average forecast of 55 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf carts said it expected 2013 earnings from continuing operations to come to $2.10 to $2.30 per share. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)