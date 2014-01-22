Jan 22 Textron Inc, the world's largest
maker of business aircraft, reported a 17 percent rise in
quarterly profit due to higher deliveries of its Cessna
aircraft.
Textron, which also makes Bell helicopters and EZ-Go golf
carts, said income from continuing operations rose to $171
million, or 60 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
28, from $146 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $3.50 billion. Deliveries of
Citation business jets at its Cessna unit rose 17 percent.
