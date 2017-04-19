* Q1 revenue $3.09 bln vs est $3.17 bln
* Q1 adjusted EPS $0.46 vs est $0.45
* Sees 2017 adjusted EPS $2.40-2.60 vs est $2.57
* Shares drop as much as 3.2 pct
(Adds share move, details from conference call)
April 19 Textron Inc reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a decline in
sales in its aviation and Bell helicopter businesses, and the
company lowered full-year earnings forecast to reflect its
Arctic Cat Inc acquisition.
Textron's shares fell as much as 3.2 percent to $45.85 in
early trading.
The company said revenue in its aviation business, which
makes the Cessna business jets, fell 11 percent in the first
quarter ended April 1, partly due to lower commercial turboprop
aircraft volumes.
The Providence, Rhode Island-based company delivered 12 King
Air turboprop aircraft, down from 26 a year earlier. However,
volumes of Cessna Citation business jets were up by 1 unit at 35
aircraft.
King Air deliveries fell as customers in some international
markets deferred their purchase due to economic uncertainty and
strength of the dollar, Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said on a
conference call with analysts on Wednesday.
"It's just been tough selling on the King Air front, so we
only had three international deliveries of King Airs," Donnelly
said, adding that the company took the hit on its volumes rather
than lowering the price on these aircraft.
However, he reaffirmed the aviation unit's 2017 revenue
forecast to be flat at about $5 billion.
Textron said in January that it would spend less on its
aviation business in 2017 due to weak business jet demand.
Demand for corporate jets has been subdued as companies, oil
tycoons and billionaires tighten their purse strings amid an
uncertain global economy.
Backlog at the aviation business, Textron's second-biggest
business in the first quarter, was $1 billion, about flat from a
year earlier.
Textron on Wednesday reduced its 2017 adjusted earnings
forecast to $2.40-2.60 per share, from $2.50-$2.70, due to costs
related to the Arctic Cat deal, which closed last month. (bit.ly/2oN4bkM)
Analysts on average were expecting 2017 earnings of $2.57
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue in its Bell helicopter business declined 14.4
percent due to lower deliveries of H-1 helicopters to the U.S.
government, which Textron said was a "timing issue".
On an adjusted basis, Textron earned 46 cents per share from
continuing operations, 1 cent above the average analyst
estimate.
Total revenue fell 3.4 percent to $3.09 billion, below
analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)