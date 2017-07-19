FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Textron profit falls 13.6 pct
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
AIDS fight: Death rates decline, treatment rates rise
AIDS fight: Death rates decline, treatment rates rise
One in eight people who voted for Trump want to change their vote
One in eight people who voted for Trump want to change their vote
July 19, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

Textron profit falls 13.6 pct

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Textron Inc, the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft, reported a 13.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by lower sales in its aviation business and a pre-tax charge.

The company said its net income fell to $153 million, or 57 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $177 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 60 cents from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $3.60 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

