(Corrects to removes incorrect reference to higher jet sales in headline and paragraph 1)

April 28 Textron Inc, the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna planes and Bell helicopters, reported a 50.6 percent jump in first-quarter profit.

The company's net income rose to $128 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 4, from $85 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7.9 percent to $3.07 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)