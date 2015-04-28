BUFFETT ADJOURNS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY'S 2017 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
(Corrects to removes incorrect reference to higher jet sales in headline and paragraph 1)
April 28 Textron Inc, the maker of Beechcraft and Cessna planes and Bell helicopters, reported a 50.6 percent jump in first-quarter profit.
The company's net income rose to $128 million, or 46 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 4, from $85 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 7.9 percent to $3.07 billion. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
