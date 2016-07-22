(Adds details, compares with estimates)

July 22 Textron Inc, the maker of Cessna aircraft and Bell Helicopters, reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit as the company delivered more business jets.

Revenue in Textron's aviation division, the company's largest, rose 6.4 percent to $1.2 billion in the second quarter ended July 2.

The unit delivered 45 Citation jets and 23 King Air turboprop aircraft in the quarter, compared to 36 jets and 30 King Airs in the same period last year.

The world's largest maker of business jets also reaffirmed its 2016 earnings forecast of $2.60-$2.80 per share, excluding a tax benefit.

The company, which makes small and midsize business jets, also said it expected to record an income tax benefit of about $315 million in the third quarter as a result of a settlement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service Office of Appeals.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.72 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue increased 8.1 percent to $3.51 billion in the latest quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.36 billion.

Textron's net profit rose to $177 million, or 65 cents per share, from $167 million, or 60 cents per share.

The company reported earnings from continuing operations of 66 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 64 cents.

Textron's stock was untraded before the opening bell on Friday.

Up to Thursday's close of $39.21, the company's shares had fallen 6.8 percent in the last 12 months, compared with a 1 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace Index. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Sriraj Kalluvila)