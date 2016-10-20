* Says biz jet market is "stubbornly soft"

* Raises estimate for pretax charges to $140 mln-$170 mln

* Shares up 3 pct (Adds details from conference call)

By Ankit Ajmera

Oct 20 Textron Inc said on Thursday it would restructure its aviation business, which makes Cessna aircraft, citing a "stubbornly soft" market for business jets.

Sales of business jets have slumped as companies, oil tycoons and billionaires tighten their purse strings amid an uncertain global economy.

Textron, which also reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, said it now expected pretax charges of $140 million-$170 million, up from $110 million-$140 million previously, mainly due to restructuring in the aviation business.

Textron's shares were up 3 percent at $39.23 in late morning trading.

"It's a stubbornly soft (business jet) market. We tried to improve our cost position as we fight our way through that," Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said on a conference call with analysts.

The company has also been restructuring its systems business, which makes sensor-fuzed cluster bombs, and the industrial business, which produces blow-molded plastic fuel systems for cars and trucks.

Textron, which also makes Bell helicopters, did not specify the number of jobs that would be affected by the restructuring.

Earlier this month, Honeywell International Inc which makes parts for business-jet makers Bombardier Inc , Textron and General Dynamics Corp, cut the top end of its 2016 profit forecast, due to lower business jet shipments.

The slump in sales has forced business-jet makers to offer more discounts and incentives to prevent buyers from canceling orders or delaying purchases.

Textron's income from continuing operations rose to $299 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 1 from $176 million a year earlier.

The company said it recorded a tax benefit of 76 cents per share related to the settlement of U.S. Internal Revenue Service audits in the quarter.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S calculations, Textron earned $1.10 per share, excluding discontinued operations, and including special charges and an income tax settlement. Analysts on an average expected an adjusted profit of $1.06 per share.

Total revenue rose to $3.25 billion from $3.18 billion.

Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had fallen 9.33 percent this year, compared with a 5.6 percent rise in the Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)