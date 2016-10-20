* Says biz jet market is "stubbornly soft"
* Raises estimate for pretax charges to $140 mln-$170 mln
* Shares up 3 pct
(Adds details from conference call)
By Ankit Ajmera
Oct 20 Textron Inc said on Thursday it
would restructure its aviation business, which makes Cessna
aircraft, citing a "stubbornly soft" market for business jets.
Sales of business jets have slumped as companies, oil
tycoons and billionaires tighten their purse strings amid an
uncertain global economy.
Textron, which also reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit, said it now expected pretax charges of $140
million-$170 million, up from $110 million-$140 million
previously, mainly due to restructuring in the aviation
business.
Textron's shares were up 3 percent at $39.23 in late morning
trading.
"It's a stubbornly soft (business jet) market. We tried to
improve our cost position as we fight our way through that,"
Chief Executive Scott Donnelly said on a conference call with
analysts.
The company has also been restructuring its systems
business, which makes sensor-fuzed cluster bombs, and the
industrial business, which produces blow-molded plastic fuel
systems for cars and trucks.
Textron, which also makes Bell helicopters, did not specify
the number of jobs that would be affected by the restructuring.
Earlier this month, Honeywell International Inc
which makes parts for business-jet makers Bombardier Inc
, Textron and General Dynamics Corp, cut the top
end of its 2016 profit forecast, due to lower business jet
shipments.
The slump in sales has forced business-jet makers to offer
more discounts and incentives to prevent buyers from canceling
orders or delaying purchases.
Textron's income from continuing operations rose to $299
million in the third quarter ended Oct. 1 from $176 million a
year earlier.
The company said it recorded a tax benefit of 76 cents per
share related to the settlement of U.S. Internal Revenue Service
audits in the quarter.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S calculations, Textron
earned $1.10 per share, excluding discontinued operations, and
including special charges and an income tax settlement. Analysts
on an average expected an adjusted profit of $1.06 per share.
Total revenue rose to $3.25 billion from $3.18 billion.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had fallen
9.33 percent this year, compared with a 5.6 percent rise in the
Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)