Jan 25 Cessna aircraft maker Textron Inc reported a 4.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, and said it would buy snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle maker Arctic Cat Inc for $247 million in cash.

"With our recent product introductions in the outdoor recreational vehicle market under the Stampede name, we believe Arctic Cat ... provides an excellent platform to expand our portfolio," Textron said.

Textron's income from continuing operations fell to $215 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $225 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier, hurt by lower business jet sales.

Textron said it recorded a pre-tax restructuring charge of $8 million in the quarter.

Total revenue fell 2.5 percent to $3.83 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)