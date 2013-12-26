BRIEF-Reichhold to sell manufacturing facility in France to Ashland
* Reichhold to sell manufacturing facility in France to Ashland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 26 Textura Corp : * Shares slump 17 percent in afternoon trading
* Reichhold to sell manufacturing facility in France to Ashland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, April 6 ConocoPhillips has cut output from its Surmont oil sands project by about 40 percent due to shortages of synthetic crude in northern Alberta, two market sources said on Thursday.
April 6 France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Thursday it had begun offering a car-sharing service in Los Angeles, marking its return to the United States.