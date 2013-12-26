Dec 26 Short-seller Citron Research accused
software maker Textura Corp of lying to the Securities
and Exchange Commission about the involvement of Chief Executive
Patrick Allin in a "pump-and-dump" scheme.
Textura shares slid as much as 15 percent on Thursday
morning.
"Textura's CEO failed to disclose personal involvement in
Patron Systems Inc, a notorious OTC stock, pumped and
dumped by perpetrators now in Federal prison," the Citron report
said.
Perpetrators of a pump-and-dump scheme attempts to boost the
price of a stock through recommendations based on false,
misleading or greatly exaggerated statements. They then sell
their positions after the hype has pushed the share price.
Patron Systems is a penny stock with a market value of
$45,000.
Textura makes on-demand project management software to help
commercial construction businesses. (link.reuters.com/hes65v)
The company, which went public in June, did not immediately
answer calls or reply to email requests for comment.
Short sellers such as Citron make money when the stock price
of a company drops. They sell borrowed shares in the hope of
buying them back at a lower price and return them to the lender,
and gain from the difference in price.
The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's shares were down
about 14 percent at $32.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)